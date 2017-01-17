× Police: Pedestrian struck and killed following Homer Nance Road traffic accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have confirmed one person was struck and killed following a traffic accident at Homer Nance Road at the Winchester Road intersection.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m.

At this time police are diverting traffic at the intersection and ask that you avoid the area if at all possible.

