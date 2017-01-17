Huntsville Hospital and local healthcare non-profit give perspectives on Obamacare repeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If the Affordable Care Act is dismantled there will almost certainly be an increased need for services among the uninsured. Non-profits will take some of the biggest hits as they try and scramble to provide for these people.

Catherine Rice is the Affordable Care Act specialist for Thrive Alabama. She said the impact of the repeal will affect a large majority of their patients, and non-profits in general.

"It's going to be devastating. We've been able to do so much more and use the money more wisely through the affordable care act," she said.

As a non-profit, the ACA allows them to not just help their patients get their medication, but they are able to provide all sorts of medical procedures they might need.

"We've been able to keep people healthier, give them a broader range of services," said Rice.

Rice believes a repeal would increase a need in services for those who are uninsured, or lower-income. But, there would be more need than non-profits are able to provide.

"If the repeals do go through, and it will go through in pieces I think, if nothing is in place I think it's going to be a disaster and a free fall. There needs to be a lot of thought put into this," said Rice.

On the flip side, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said a repeal of the Affordable Care Act wouldn't really hurt them too much.

"Alabama hospitals in particular saw no benefit of the Affordable health care Act. As a matter of fact it penalized us because it reduced our payments," he said.

He does have some concerns though. First, that patients with chronic illnesses won't have access to insurance.

"Those people could possibly be the people who need it the most," he said.

Second, taking away insurance from people might cause them to see no other option than to go to the ER.

"It will have an impact on our ability to get patients through the emergency room. And we'll have to address that, we'll have to add more staff or more rooms, which is very expensive," said Spillers.

He said they're like everybody else, waiting to see what comes out of Washington, and what the alternative is.

"Now I will tell you, I believe that we need to figure out how to provide some level of insurance coverage for everybody in America. As long as we're making political decisions on how to fix healthcare, we're never going to come up with a very good solution," said Spillers.