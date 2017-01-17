Hughes Road construction continues to frustrate Madison drivers, but it’s almost finished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Construction on Hughes Road in Madison is causing its fair share of headaches for drivers. On top of that, a gas leak caused additional frustration on Tuesday, caused by a construction crew. That closed down the north and southbound lanes between Gillespie and Eastview.

The construction on Hughes will continue for a little while longer, after crews realized the job wasn't exactly what they had expected. To be clear, it wasn't as easy as they originally thought it would be.

Currently, two crews are working on the line -- one on the north side, the other on the south. But when crews made it to Gillespie road on Friday, things didn't quite go according to plan.

Mark Bland with Madison Utilities says when they went to place a pipe under the road, they found conflicting water lines already there, forcing them back to the drawing board until a new plan could be put in place.

Bland tells WHNT News 19 they have decided to tear up the road to move the existing water lines, and relocate them. This will result in not just a lane closure; Hughes will have to be shut down as they complete the project. Crews plan to close Hughes at Gillespie on Friday to remove the water line, and will tear up the intersection over the weekend. They plan to have all work done by Monday morning's commute, though.

Madison Utilities is urging all pedestrians to avoid areas of Hughes Road where equipment is present. If you plan to drive on Hughes, you are asked to proceed with caution.