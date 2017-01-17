× First ever ‘Paddle the Canal’ is coming to Downtown Huntsville!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The year 2016 brought a lot of innovation and culture to Downtown Huntsville, but that doesn’t mean 2017 will be taking a break.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. just announced an exciting new event, Paddle the Canal, that will be held in the heart of the city this coming April. The organization holds similar events in the form of community walks and runs throughout downtown and along the Big Spring Park canal. The canal was built in 1821 to link downtown Huntsville and the spring to the Tennessee River, but became obsolete with the construction of railroads.

“After doing some digging we discovered that the canal was originally supposed to be used as a transportation channel,” Ellery Miller of Downtown Huntsville Inc. said. “We’ve seen this in other cities, and decided we’d put a unique spin on something that has had success in the past and make it our very own Huntsville concept.”

The event will be a time trial race, with the option of racers signing up as an individual or in teams of two or four people. Registration categories include novice, expert, and costume (non-timed). Racers can use their own kayak/canoe or can pay a small fee to borrow one specifically for the event.

The “race track” starts at the Rotary Plaza, goes around the first fountain, down the canal, down to Thrasher Memorial Fountain and back.

More details about the event and how to register for the race can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Happy paddling!