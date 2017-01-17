Felony Complaint released in case against Tuscumbia accused of abusing infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. - We continue to gather new information on the arrest of a 22-year-old Tuscumbia man, accused of sexual torture and aggravated child abuse.

On Tuesday, WHNT News 19 got a disturbing look at the official felony complaint filed in Colbert County District Court.

The court document states on January 10th Alabama DHR was contacted by Children’s Hospital in Birmingham about a possible case of aggravated child abuse.

The report goes on to say the mother of a two month old infant visited her pediatrician who in turn sent them to Helen Keller Hospital and then flown to Birmingham.

According to the complaint, the infant was suffering from fractured legs, fractured ribs, and missing the skin below its tongue, a sign of force feeding.

“We talk about what shocks the conscious, and when you see something like this it’s very upsetting and it’s very difficult on the investigators,” explained Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.

Three suspects were named in the report, but Nathan Bougher quickly rose to the top of the list.

When interviewed by police, Bougher stated the infant’s legs could have been broken when he grabbed the child while it was urinating on him. He also told police the ribs may have been broken when he was giving the infant the Heimlich maneuver.

“Spiral fractures to the limbs on that child, and broken ribs and the other things, there’s no way to explain those types of injuries unless they are intentional,” stated Logan.

The report also describes why Bougher is charged with sexual torture, statements which are too graphic to share.

Nathan Bougher is still being held in the Colbert County Jail on bail totaling $500,000.

The infant is still at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham receiving treatment.