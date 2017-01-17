Broncos safety, and Huntsville native, Darian Stewart selected to 1st Pro Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Co. (al.com) - Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart is going to the Pro Bowl. The former Lee-Huntsville star will replace Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry on the AFC roster for the NFL's annual all-star game.

Berry decided not to play in the Pro Bowl after the Chiefs were knocked out of the playoffs by an 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Stewart was named as Berry's replacement on Tuesday. Stewart will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance in his seventh NFL season.

