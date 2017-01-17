× Attorneys file lawsuit against owners of the Salty Gator Trading Company on behalf of employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Attorneys filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of former employees, against the owners of the Salty Gator Trading Company.

WHNT News 19 has been investigating the reported problems at the restaurant for months. It started when a group of former employees said they quit their jobs at the restaurant, but never received their final paychecks.

Later, employees told WHNT News 19 the Salty Gator Trading Company closed without a warning, and it left them in a lurch, too.

According to the lawsuit, six employees are suing Daniel O’Conner and Douglas Weaver personally, and in their capacity as general partners of the restaurant. It alleges violation of the law, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment, arguing the owners recklessly disregarded the law as it relates to paying employees what they are due.

The lawsuit states the pair failed to pay time-and-a-half for overtime to hourly employees. It also states that in some cases, the pair failed to pay some employees at all. Attorneys say this violates federal laws, including the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Attorneys say in the lawsuit, “Defendants by and through their duly-authorized agents, failed to act in good faith and had no reasonable grounds for believing that they were not violating the FLSA.”

The group of restaurant employees is requesting a trial by jury.

They are seeking unpaid minimum wages for each hour worked and overtime compensation where needed, damages, attorneys’ fees, costs, and other relief under the FLSA provisions.