Arab Police chief proposes installing cameras around the city for safety, security reasons

ARAB, Ala. - Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston proposed a plan to the City Council to install cameras around areas of the city.

"We're calling it Operation Safe and Secure, or Project Safe and Secure," Ralston explained, "We want to put cameras in locations around the city, mainly to protect the city buildings, in the event that something happens to them or any crime happens in or around them."

Ralston presented the proposal to the City Council Tuesday. He says the cameras would add another level of security for the public.

"In our second phase we would like to add traffic cameras to the red lights," Ralston said, "A lot of people are going to think that's a traffic camera, but it's not. It's used to monitor the intersection to help us with post-accident investigations."

The cameras would mainly be installed on and around Main Street. "We also have the historical park at our city park that we don't have cameras in. We have cameras throughout the park but that area was not covered and we wanted to add that to that," Ralston added.

The department's dispatch would be able to watch the cameras live, but they wouldn't be monitored 24/7. The video would be saved, so that officers can review it.

The first phase of the project would include 24 cameras and the second phase would include ten. The total project is estimated to cost around $40,000. The City Council has to approve the plan.