Stand Up Live to open its doors January 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama’s newest comedy venue, Stand Up Live, will be open for business January 26th.

Christopher Titus, best known for his FOX show “Titus”, will be the opening performer.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“This club is going to surprise a lot of people,” said Andrew Dorfman of Stand Up Live, “We are pushing the boundaries of what to expect from not only a comedy venue, but a night out in Huntsville. We want to be another piece of the growth and development of this city.”

Stand Up Live will have food and beverage options including a craft cocktail list with four house made libations on tap.

“People come the first time for the comedian, we want them to come back for the experience regardless of who is on stage.” said Dorfman.

This will be Stand Up Live’s second location following the opening of their first club in Phoenix, Arizona in 2011.

For information on upcoming performers set to take the stage at Stand Up Live, click here