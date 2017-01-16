Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman arrested in mass shooting investigation

Posted 11:24 am, January 16, 2017, by

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said. Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, Danner said.

Omar mateen

Omar Mateen