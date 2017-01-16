Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman arrested in mass shooting investigation

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said. Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, Danner said.
