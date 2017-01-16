Some parents raise concerns after finding mold in “Sophie the Giraffe” teething toy

What may be the most popular teething toy in the universe is causing some alarm, after a few reports of mold being found on the inside.

“Sophie” is made by the French company Vulli, and beloved by children and parents worldwide. Babies love to squeak Sophie. She has a hole.

The problem, as reported by an Amazon user in February 2016 is if you have a baby who likes to drool, moisture can get in there and mold can grow.

While the regular “teething” Sophie is not made for submersion, many babies take her in the bath. That, and even washing her in the sink, can lead to the problem.

Recently, a pediatric dentist noticed a musty smell from the air hole and cut it open. Horrified by the mold she saw, Dana Chianese shared the pictures with Good Housekeeping.

“I no longer buy any chew toys with a hole or recommend any to my patients,” Chianese said.

Of course, mold can lead to health problems. If you have any concerns about your child’s teether, throw it out.

According to the manufacturer, Sophie should only be cleaned with a damp cloth on the surface, so as to prevent water from getting in the hole.