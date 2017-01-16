Search underway for missing hunter in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, ALEA, and first responders are searching for a missing hunter near the Arrowhead Landing boat ramp off of Old Hwy 20, which is just west of Mooresville and not far from the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

The missing hunter is a 50-year-old man who is now three hours late from returning from his hunting trip.

Authorities are coordinating with Huntsville Air Traffic Control to bring in a low flying helicopter to do searches from the air.

Search crews are also using dogs at this time to look for the missing man.

According to authorities, the last contact that anyone had with the missing hunter was at noon on Monday.

At this time, authorities said they don’t believe the missing hunter was carrying a cell phone, so they are unable to track him that way.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more details on this breaking situation. We will update you with the latest on-air, on social media, and our WHNT app.