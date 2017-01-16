× Ribbon cutting for new Marshall Co. bridge Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials say bridge could foster growth in the area

ASBURY, Ala. – Marshall County’s largest county project to date will be officially done Tuesday when the public is invited to a ribbon cutting. Economic development officials say the new bridge could open doors for growth in the rural communities around it.

A stretch of Martling Road morphed into two one-lane bridges, and then expanded back to its regular two-lane stretch. For as long as most people who took that route can remember, that’s the way it was. The busy stretch is in Marshall County near the Asbury and Martling communities.

After years of discussion, crews started work on a new bridge in 2015. Governor Robert Bentley commemorated the start.

The work is done now, and with a new bridge comes new opportunities. “You could not get a major truck through there. The poultry trucks, they can’t make that turn. It was a very big impediment to the poultry farms that are out in that area,” Marshall County Economic Development Council President Matt Arnold explained.

Arnold adds the new bridge, dubbed Redmill Bridge by Commissioner Jesse Swords, changes that. “There are a lot of poultry farms out there and they had to go a longer distance around that spot, and now they’ll be able to just cut right through, right across the bridge,” Arnold said.

Arnold said the new bridge will save time in transportation and open new doors for the area. “In that part of the county there is a lot of available land,” Arnold explained, “I could see some industries going out there at some point.”

Officials said that when infrastructure develops, so does growth. “It’s the simple fact when you have infrastructure that is built-in a community, commerce tends to follow it,” Arnold said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Redmill Bridge will be Tuesday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m. It will be held at the Martling Senior Center property, which overlooks the new bridge on Martling Road. The public is invited to join State and local officials to commemorate the opening.