HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Police have responded to an active shooting call at the Garden Cove apartment complex at the 3100 block of Clopton Street in southwest Huntsville.

HEMSI paramedics have trasnported a man with at least one gunshot wound to the hospital. Authorities said the victim is in critical condition.

Police are aggressively looking for the shooter in this case, witnesses said the suspect may have fled the scene in a gray or white car.