Phoenix helps Adults with Disabilities find employment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Phoenix of Huntsville provides free services to adults with disabilities in finding employment.

The company is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer committed to providing equal employment opportunities for qualified individuals with disabilities. Phoenix provides reasonable accommodations for any qualified individual with a disability.

If you, or someone you love could benefit from Phoenix's services visit their website at phoenixhsv.org, contact them at (256) 880-0680, or visit their office on Johnson Road.