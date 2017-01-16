Midwest recovers from weekend ice storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong storm system has left much of the Midwest now coated in ice. A strong area of low pressure tracked through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, over the weekend. A state of emergency was declared for Oklahoma and Missouri.

Freezing rain started up Friday across northern Texas and Oklahoma, but the worst of the storm hit Saturday. Freezing rain and sleet came down through the Southern Plains and Midwest, leaving up 1.25" of ice on roads, trees, and power lines.

The weight of the ice was too much for many tress, causing limbs to fall down onto roads and, in some cases, cars or homes. Power lines felt the weight too and thousands woke up Sunday morning without power, mainly through Oklahoma.

The ice quickly caused slick and dangerous conditions on roads leading to multiple accidents, including a 20 car pile up in Wichita, KS. So far six weather related fatalities have been confirmed.

While the storm continues to move northeast warmer air will start to move into the Midwest, giving many communities a chance to start cleaning up. The storm will move over the Great Lakes and the Northeast the next few days, bringing similarly icy conditions.