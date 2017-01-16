Madison County Democrats prepare to march on Washington this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - A group of Alabama women plan to be a part of a peaceful march on Washington, this Saturday, a day after the Inauguration.

The Madison County Democrats hosted a sign painting party Monday afternoon, knowing fully well that if they were painting a political map, they'd be bright blue dots in a sea of red. After all, President-Elect Trump had no problem winning the Yellowhammer state on Election night.

But maybe that's the point.

“Don’t count Alabama out, I’m tired of us being last in many things," says Deborah Barros-Smith, a North Alabama March Coordinator.

9 buses, transporting about 500 Alabama women, will arrive in Washington, D.C. Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.

”It’s a grassroots movement that sprang up after the election in reaction to the tone set by the election," says Alice Dilbeck, another North Alabama March Coordinator.

Even though it takes place one day after the inauguration, Barros-Smith says, “You don’t see the word Trump on any sign."

The Madison County Democrats say the march is about much more than just one man.

“We may not be dumping on Trump but we’re letting Washington know we will be heard and we’re not willing to give up the rights we’ve already got," says Barros-Smith.

Their message, they say, is much broader than what will fit on poster board.

“We are not going backwards with women’s rights and we are not going to allow the rights of other marginalized groups to be taken away or further eroded," says Dilbeck.

“I’m going because I stand on the shoulders of other men and women that helped us get the rights that we have thus far and I’m going because I’m watching these rights be stripped," says Barros-Smith.

Deborah hopes it will be the starting point of a greater movement. "They will be energized and excited to go back to their states and their communities to mobilize because then they have something to share," she says.

Barros-Smith hopes maybe that blue spot will be a little bigger next election.

“These women here, our voice is our power," she says.

If you can't make it on the Washington trip, the Alabama Democratic party is also holding a sister march in Birmingham, at the same time as the D.C. March, Saturday at 2 o'clock.