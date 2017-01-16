Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies

Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, died Monday. He was 82 years old.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

Cernan flew to space three times, twice to the moon. He holds the distinction of being the second American to walk in space and the last human to leave his footprints on the lunar surface. That was during the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.

During the mission, Cernan and crewmate Harrison (Jack) Schmitt made their home on the moon for more than three days, completing outings to nearby craters and the Taurus-Littrow mountains.

The crew also took the iconic photograph of Earth known as “The Blue Marble.”

In the video below, Cernan and Harrison (Jack) Schmitt sing while walking on the moon during the last Apollo lunar landing mission.