From Arizona to Alabama, Greg Byrne to be named Alabama’s new athletic director

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Greg Byrne, current Vice President of Athletics at the University of Arizona, will become the new athletic director at the University of Alabama starting March 1, 2017 (pending the approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees).

The 45-year-old native of Idaho has been at Arizona for six years. During his tenure at Arizona he has influenced change on new fundraising initiatives, member expansion for the Wildcat Club, and athletic facility upgrades.

Prior to working at Arizona, Byrne was Director of Athletics at Mississippi State University, where he was the youngest athletic director in the Southeastern Conference. Byrne also held athletics administrative roles at the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and the University of Kentucky. He is the son of long-time athletics administrator Bill Byrne, who has over 30 years of experience as an athletic director and is the former Athletic Director at Texas A&M University.

Byrne will be formally introduced to the media later this week.