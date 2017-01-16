× Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy lives on in annual Athens’ walk and program

ATHENS, Ala. – The beautiful weather provided a perfect environment for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Program on Monday morning. Dozens of people walked side-by-side from the Limestone County Courthouse to the Limestone County Event Center.

Wilbert Woodruff, president of the Limestone County chapter of the NAACP, said he tries to live a life Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be proud of.

“Things along the civil rights line, things along the religious lines and Godly lines are things that I’m most interested in,” Woodruff said. “To serve my fellow-man and to serve my community.”

Woodruff sat alongside his fellow Athens-Limestone County neighbors to honor Dr. King during the annual ceremony. Event organizers said this year’s crowd was more than double of last year’s.

“I wish it were a lot more but I’m appreciative of what we have,” Woodruff said.

A large crowd crossing racial, gender and age lines to hear children read essays — written after Dr. King’s own heart. This year, more than 450 students submitted essays focused on their ideas about promoting freedom and equality for everyone.

“They’re our next generation of civil rights leaders, they’re our next generation of community leaders,” Woodruff said. “We need them to take hold of what Dr. King had done and what we’re doing today to advance this country forward.”