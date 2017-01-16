× Annual Unity Breakfast celebrates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds gathered at the 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast Monday, held in the Von Braun Center.

Community leaders and everyone in between celebrated the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

The breakfast is sponsored by the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. President, Robert Drake, said the Huntsville community has always been supportive of the event since 1986.

“For us here in Huntsville, you see this rainbow of people here at the gathering… we want to continue Dr. King’s legacy,” said Drake. “Of course his ministry was civil rights, but civil rights means rights for everyone.”

While Drake says progress has been made over the years, the message Monday morning, remains the same.

“The country is in a bit of a divide, and I think Dr. King’s message of love and brotherhood and unity, I think it rings even more loudly now,” said Drake.

The fraternity will donate proceeds from the breakfast toward their scholarship fund and mentoring program.