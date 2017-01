Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (al.com) - O.J. Howard became the fourth Alabama player to commit to playing in the Senior Bowl on Monday.

CBS Sports ranks Howard as the top tight end and the 24th-best overall prospect in this year's NFL draft and projects he will be a first-round pick.

Howard posted 45 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns as a senior this past season.

