AKA Sorority reflects on the movie “Hidden Figures”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Over the weekend 300 members from Alpha Kappa Alpha got together to watch the movie "Hidden Figures."

Epsilon Gamma Omega AKA Chapter President Wilma Ruffin said they saw "Hidden Figures" to celebrate sisterly relation day and founders day. "Our international president has started sisterly relation day, as part of her administration to have sisterly relations as a major emphasis on what we do," Ruffin explained.

She said the main characters in the film Katherine G. Johnson portrayed by Taraji P. Henson, Dorothy Vaughn portrayed by Octavia Spencer, and Mary Jackson portrayed by Janelle Monàe were all AKA's.

Ruffin said while watching the movie it brought back some old memories, because she grew up in a time of racial divide. "I had some feelings that I did not anticipate having as I viewed the movie, some of it was emotional for me because it was real," Ruffin said.

She remembers when there were colored bathrooms, water fountains, and entrances. She said all of the AKA's left the theater on Sunday feeling a sense of pride. She said these three woman of color made such a huge impact with NASA and the world. "They were brilliant woman, and to be apart of the organization of them as well we were just so proud," Ruffin said.