23 arrested on dog fighting charges in south Alabama

Posted 11:58 am, January 16, 2017
Twenty-three people were arrested in a Washington County dog fighting ring. (Washington County Sheriff's Office/AL.com)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement in south Alabama raided a dog fighting ring late Saturday and arrested nearly two dozen people.

One of the dogs seized from the abandoned home in Washington County, AL (Photo: WKRG)

The arrests took place at an abandoned home on Highway 43 near the Mississippi state line, WKRG reports.  Four dogs were seized, and authorities say they also recovered a large amount of drugs, money, dog fighting paraphernalia, weapons and cell phones.

Several agencies helped with the investigation, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Conservation Department and their K-9 Unit along with State Line police and Wayne County deputies.

Forty-one cars were towed from the site, according to WKRG.

