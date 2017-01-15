× You may qualify for free tax preparation services with Impact Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s that time of year again. Impact Alabama will be offering free tax preparation services for working families.

Beginning on January 17, in partnership with the United Way of Madison County and UAH, Impact Alabama’s SaveFirst initiative will provide free services to working families making up to $53,000 a year with kids in the home, or $20,000 a year without kids in the home.

Last year, over 550 trained students from 21 campuses prepared tax returns for more than 9,000 families in cities statewide. Its statewide campus collaboration helped these working families secure more than $17.8 million in tax refunds, saving them over $3.6 million in commercial tax preparation fees.

Interested individuals should call 1-844-44-TAX-AL to schedule their free appointment. Services are also available in Decatur and Florence.

Daytime, evening, and Saturday hours for tax preparation are available in the following locations:

Huntsville:

– Optimist Recreation Center (703 Oakwood Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35811)

– United Way of Madison County (701 Andrew Jackson Way NE, Huntsville, AL 35801)

Decatur:

– Turner Surles Community Center (702 Sycamore Street NW, Decatur, AL 35601)

Florence:

– Weeden Elementary School (400 Baldwin Street, Florence, AL 35630 – use back entrance)

The tax preparation service is aimed at assisting families eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The EITC is the federal government’s largest and most successful antipoverty program for low-income, working families. However, each year, Huntsville’s EITC recipients lose millions of dollars in commercial tax preparation fees simply to access this benefit.