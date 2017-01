× Wrestling Legend Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka dies at 73

(CBS) Pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at the age of 73.

His daughter, WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka, confirmed his death on Twitter Sunday.

Snuka’s death comes just two weeks after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed a murder case against him.

Other pro wrestlers sent the former WWE star love through Twitter.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017