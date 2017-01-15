× University of Alabama Student charged in rape case

TUSCALOOSA, Al. – Early on Saturday morning, two University of Alabama students reported they were raped.

According to our news partner AL.com, the first incident happened around 2:50 AM at an apartment complex. A young woman reported she woke up and found a man in her bed making sexual advances towards her. She told the man to stop, but he would not.

Her roommate called the police, which prompted the man to leave the apartment. However, after the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit arrived on scene, 19-year-old Luke Thomas DuBose returned to the apartment. He was taken into custody after being recognized as the woman’s aggressor.

DuBose is charged with first-degree rape. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

The second case occurred at 4:20 AM. A woman reported that a man forced himself on her while she was heavily intoxicated after a party. The 18-year-old female was not a University of Alabama student. Police found the 20-year-old male accused of forcing himself on her, though he denies having sex with the victim.

Investigators are still looking into the second case, and no charges have yet been filed.