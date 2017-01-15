Protesters gather in Birmingham against Session’s nomination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIMRINGHAM, Al. - Various protesters from groups such as Black Lives Matter, the LGBT Community, and the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice gathered in front of the Robert Vance Federal Building to protest Jeff Session's nomination for Attorney General.

The protesters have concerns that Sessions will not be fair towards immigrants and minority groups.

Jack Williams, a representative in the state House, disagrees with the protests. He says Jeff Sessions integrity and strong legal background make him qualified for the position of Attorney General.

The group's gathering was coordinated as part of the National Immigrant's Day of Action, with events in nearly 50 locations throughout the country. The event was designed to demonstrate unity among minority groups.