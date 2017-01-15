× New riverbank walking trails coming to Triana

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — You might not feel like it now, but after these colder months pass us by, the great outdoors will start to seem appealing again. One county commissioner is doing his part to make getting out and getting active a fun option.

Combining wildlife, water, and exercise, it can’t get much better on a daily walk. District Two County Commissioner Steve Haraway is working to make that experience is an option here in Madison County.

“We’re going to work with TVA and Wheeler Wildlife Refuge to do some walking trails near the boat ramp in Triana,” he said.

Commissioner Haraway said they have plans to create about two and a half miles of walking trails along the riverbanks there.

“We’ve approved the contract with the engineering firm who will do the layout, who’s already done a preliminary design. We’ll do the final design and we’ll start to work on those hopefully in the next thirty days,” he explained.

Haraway said they’ve had success with other outdoor projects they’ve done. He wants to keep bringing these kinds of opportunities to the citizens.

“This is something that we hear from a lot of people, that they want more outdoor activities. Walking trails, biking, that type of stuff, so this is something we’re gonna do there. It’s a great area, a lot of nature that they’ll be able to see when they walk through these trails,” he said.

The trails will be in the forty-seven acres allotted to the county in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, so you can have some furry friends walking with you.