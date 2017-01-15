Jackson County Sheriff’s Office make a surprise birthday visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office made sure one 8-year-old boy's party would be one to always remember.

Alex was celebrating his eighth birthday with a bowling party. His dad Anthony Smith didn't think that was enough for his son. He really wanted to make his day extra special.

He knew his son wanted to be a police officer when he grew up. So, he decided to give the Jackson County Sheriff's Office a call to ask if Lt. Jimmy Jones was available to make an appearance. What he got was more than what he expected.

Not only did Lt. Jones stop by Alex's birthday party, Lt. Holcomb also came along with a K-9.

Alex was thrilled by the surprise. He posed for pictures and even got to check out the inside of the police cruiser.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office went above and beyond to ensure Alex had the best day ever.