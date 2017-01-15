LITHONIA, GA - SEPTEMBER 26: Bishop Eddie Long prepares to speak at a news conference where he addressed sex scandal allegations at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church September 26, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bishop Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch was accused of sexual coersion by three men whom were members of the New Birth Missionary Church. Long has said that he denies all the allegations and that all people must face painful and distasteful situations. (Photo by John Amis-Pool/Getty Images)
Bishop Eddie Long dead at 63
(CNN) — Bishop Eddie Long — the Georgia-based head of one of the nation’s largest megachurches — has died, according to the church Long presided over. He was 63.
Long died after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a statement by the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church first obtained by CNN affiliate WGCL.
“Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace,” his wife Vanessa Long said in the statement.