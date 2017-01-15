Bill Battle steps aside from Director of Athletics post

Bill Battle announced Sunday evening he will be retiring from his post as Director of Athletics at the University of Alabama to assume a new role as Special Assistant to the President according to the school.

Bill Battle to Retire as Director of Athletics https://t.co/ZkLDHTZdxI — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) January 16, 2017

“It is my hope that during my tenure here, we have been able to make a difference in young people’s lives and at the same time move forward on many different fronts. I look forward to continuing to serve the university by working closely with the new AD to assist in a smooth transition. At the end of that period I look forward to working with President Bell in the role of special advisor assistant to advance his strategic initiatives for The University of Alabama. I look forward to remaining active with the Crimson Tide Foundation and supporting Crimson Tide athletics,” said Battle.

According to Greg Hansen from the Arizona Daily Star, current Arizona athletics director Greg Byrne will replace Battle. He will be named his replacement as soon as Monday

Byrne has SEC experience, serving as the Mississippi State athletic director from 2008-2010.