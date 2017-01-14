× Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus to close in May

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) The iconic Ringling Bros. circus is permanently closing after a run of nearly 150 years, facing declining attendance and increasing operating costs.

After 146 years, the curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press that the show will close forever in May.

From New York to Wisconsin to London and beyond, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has performed for millions of fans during its 146-year reign as one of the world’s biggest big tops.

The show has its roots in a spectacle that began two decades before the U.S. Civil War _ equal parts zoo, museum and freak show. In 1881 it officially became the circus that generations grew up watching and saw many evolutions over the years, most recently with its decision to retire its elephant acts.