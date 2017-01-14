× New Jefferson County District Attorney indicted for perjury

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Al. – The new Jefferson County District Attorney, Charles Todd Henderson, has been indicted for perjury.

According to our news partner AL.com, Henderson will face immediate suspension after taking office. The Alabama State Bar received information in December 2016 regarding a case Henderson worked on which prompted an investigation.

The State Bar found that Henderson lied under oath, giving a false statement before Judge Patricia Stevens in a case from September 2016.

If Henderson is convicted of first-degree perjury, which is a class C felony, he faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to 10 years and a fine of $15,000, according to the Attorney General.