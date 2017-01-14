× Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopolous prevented from speaking at UC Davis

DAVIS, Ca. – Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopolos are no strangers to controversy.

The conservative personalities are often invited to college campuses to speak and share their opinions. They are accustomed to student protests outside of the halls in which they speak, but at UC Davis last Friday the protestors got out of control.

Students confronted police and caused a big enough commotion to shut the event down. Campus security guards said they could not ensure the safety of the speakers.

Milo Yiannopolus is scheduled to speak at Berkely on February 1st, which may prove even more contentious.