Huntsville hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in downtown Huntsville today.

The event is free to the public, and every is invited to attend.

The parade will begin at 12:00 PM this afternoon and will run until 1:30 PM. The parade will feature local groups and organizations along with floats.

You can see the parade route from Holmes Avenue, Williams Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The theme for this year's parade is "Keeping The Dream Alive", and ti will be hosted by the Delta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Martin Luther King Jr. was a registered member of this fraternity. This is the third year they have hosted the parade.