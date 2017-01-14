× Friend reflects on the life of cyclist killed in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – 44-year-old Mary Lewis has been riding bikes for the last 20 years. She said driving has always scared her, but said sometimes riding her bike can be scary too. She said sometimes cars get too close for comfort.

Lewis lives at Swan Creek Apartments; the same place where 24-year-old Corey Lindsay did. Corey Easton Lindsay died Thursday night when a car crashed into his bike.

Lewis said she’s known him for about four years. He was a friendly neighbor and considered him a friend.

Athens police believe Lindsay did not have any lights on his bicycle, and that the driver that hit Lindsay did not see him on the road. They said the investigation into this accident is continuing and will be for the next several days.

Neighbor Mary Lewis said this should remind all drivers to pay attention to bicyclists. She rides her bike at all hours. She has a reflector vest on, a light on her helmet, and lights on her bike.

She said she’s going to keep riding her bike even after his death, because it’s her main source of travel. She’s going to miss her neighbor Corey Lindsay. The guy she describes as always laughing and smiling.