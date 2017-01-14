× Frank Broyles explains why faith groups in Huntsville want to assist refugees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With everything going on in the U.S. right now, the fate of Syrian refugees has sort of faded to the background.

But not for everyone.

In Huntsville, those refugees are very much an important issue for many people of faith.

We spoke with Frank Broyles from the Interfaith Mission Service this week on Leadership Perspectives about the subject.

“About five religious leaders felt compelled to do something because we were hearing daily for a while during the time of the Syrian crisis, and in the early days of migration…the response of the faith community must be held strong, but what is that response? I was getting emails from many mainline denominations that I communicate with at times…we must do something.”

Watch the entire conversation with Frank Broyles here in there parts:

