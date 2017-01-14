× Decatur man dies Saturday morning near Old Moulton Road

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police confirm an elderly man died Saturday morning near the intersection of Old Moulton Road.

Morgan County 911 received a call about a single vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m.

Upon arrival, units located a Chevrolet SUV off the road with heavy front end damage. It appeared the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree head on.

Decatur Fire and Rescue was able to determine the male was not breathing and had no pulse. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

The driver was identified as Wendell Ray Shankle, 83, of Decatur.

Crews believe that Shankle suffered from an unknown medical event and died prior to his vehicle leaving the roadway.