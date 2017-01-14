Basketball dream comes true for East Limestone Middle Team Manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What started as a typical basketball game, turned into a dream come true for one student.

14-year old Savion McNeil was born with a mild case of cerebral palsy. For the past year he has been the team manager for the East Limestone Middle School basketball team.

Friday night at their game against Brooks Middle School, Savion was handed a jersey and was asked to dress out and play with the team.

It gets better.

With less than a minute on the clock, East Limestone was down by six points. Coaches Matt Smith and Ryan Griffin fulfilled McNeil's dream and put him on the court. The Brooks Middle School team stepped up and kept feeding the ball back to McNeil until he was able to get a basket.

It's safe to say Friday night's game will be a memory Savion will always remember.