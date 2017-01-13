× Youth league coach, 2 others arrested on school grounds facing drug, alcohol charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Three men face drug charges in Lawrence county. Drug Task Force agents with the Sheriff’s Office caught the trio smoking marijuana and drinking vodka in the parking lot of Mt. Hope High School. One of the men is a youth league coach who was about to coach a game in the school’s gym.

Robert Anthony Porter of Mt. Hope is charged with with Possession of Marijuana First Degree and Illegal Possession of Prohibited Liquor (IPPL), James Allen Sutton of Russellville is charged with with Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and IPPL, and Joseph Lee Woodhull is charged with with two counts of Possession of a controlled, IPPL, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell says the Drug Task Force Agents witnessed the men lighting up and could smell the drugs. The agents made contact and found the drugs and alcohol.

Mitchell identifies Porter as a youth league coach who was about to coach a game.

All three were taken to the Lawrence County Jail where they were formally charged.