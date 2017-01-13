× Why is it so warm? What is the ‘January Thaw’?

After a bitter freeze (like the one experienced during the first week of 2017), it may seem weird to then experience balmy conditions in mid-to-late January.

But this pattern does happen quite frequently, and it has a name — the “January Thaw.”

Most notably, the South and Northeast experience a period of well-above average temperatures while the Great Plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes regions become entrenched in bitterly cold, wintry weather.

This is due to a high pressure system that sets up near Bermuda — known as the “Bermuda High — that drives warm, humid air into the eastern third of the country. The Bermuda High blocks the polar jet stream from diving south, effectively diverting it towards northeastern Canada. As a result, the South and East Coast enjoy temperatures that can climb 15 to 20 degrees above average.

In meteorology, the “January Thaw” is considered a statistical singularity, which the American Meteorological Society defines as “a meteorological condition that tends to occur on or near a specific date more frequently than chance would indicate.”

For example, WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling says that Chicago experiences its thaw around January 20-22, “when the long-term average temperature breaks the freeing mark.”

Closer to home, analysis of the top 10 warmest Januarys on record corroborate the theory of the “January Thaw”:

1.) 1950: Max temperature of 77 degrees on Jan. 25

2.) 1937: Max temperature of 77 degrees on Jan. 22

3.) 1933: Max temperature of 78 degrees on Jan. 22

4.) 1952: Max temperature of 79 degrees on Jan. 1; it should be noted that this particular year, temperatures ranged from the mid-40s to upper 60s during the days spanning from Jan. 20 – Jan. 28.

5.) 1974: Max temperature of 70 degrees on Jan. 22.

6.) 1949: Max temperature of 77 degrees on Jan. 10.

7.) 1916: Max temperature of 75 degrees on Jan. 11.

8.) 1923: Max temperature of 69 degrees on Jan. 31.

9.) 2006: Max temperature of 74 degrees on Jan. 2; it should be noted that for this particular year, temperatures spanned from the 50s to 60s during the days spanning from Jan. 20 – Jan. 28.

10.) 1953: Max temperature of 69 degrees on Jan. 15.