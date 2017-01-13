× The Jackson County Commission prepares for Alabama’s bicentennial celebration

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Commission is forming a committee to gear up for Alabama’s bicentennial celebration. They’ll participate and support different activities and events to commemorate the anniversary.

“The committee will be the ones that kind of decide whats all included in that. We’ll have some commissioners involved in that,” says Commissioner Matthew Hodges. “We want to get several folks from the community involved with that. So we would definitely like to hear from folks that would like to be involved in that.”

The bicentennial year is a great time to learn about the history of our state.

“Understanding our history. Remembering our history. This is the a fantastic opportunity, a centennial, bicentennial, tricentennial; fantastic opportunity to talk about our history and learn from our history,” says Commissioner Hodges.

It’s also a great time to show the pride we have for a place many of us have called home for quite some time.

“The states themselves have their own identity and have a lot of culture within themselves. This is a good way to celebrate that culture within a state.”

Anyone can be a part of the committee. They hope to have it formed by next month to start planning.