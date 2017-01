× Small earthquake shakes northwest Alabama Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, Ala. – A small earthquake shook parts of north Alabama Friday afternoon.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck just west of Florence around 4:30 p.m.

Did anyone just feel that boom in florence? #valleywx — Sam Watson  (@SamWatson28) January 13, 2017

Viewers reached out to WHNT News 19 through social media to report feeling the earthquake in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties.

Read more here.