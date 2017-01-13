× Providence Elementary Reenact’s Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a man who fought for racial equality and his fight along with several others is the reason why many kids can be in the same classroom together.

Today, Providence Elementary reenacted Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to give students a history lesson.

4th grade teacher Demeacus Ray said it’s important for kids to know their history and the struggle many faced. “We struggled for so long and to show them there was a struggle and to see the potential there is for today,” Ray said.

Principal Paul Bonner said the “I Have A Dream” Speech is something all schools should be teaching to their students. ‘It’s important for any school; it`s especially important because we are an international baccalaureate school, where service is an important component to what we teach,” Bonner explained.