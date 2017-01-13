“Now on 19” mobile alerts highlight special content — here’s how to get ’em

WHNT News 19’s app is designed to make your life easier, whether you’re an Apple or Android user.

Our newest feature is a push alert option called “Now on 19” and it’s for our friends at home who want to be alerted to special content airing in our newscasts like exclusive interviews, investigative reports and powerful community features.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for downloading our “Now on 19” alerts:

Download our WHNT News 19 app

Head to the menu

Click on “alerts” and make sure push notifications are turned “on”

Swipe the “Now on 19” button specifically to turn it “on”

Swipe any other notifications you’d like to receive including breaking news, weather, sports and traffic

That’s it! You’re all set.

Keep in mind the display may look a little bit different for different mobile devices, but the basic process is the same. Bottom line, make sure to go into the app settings and physically turn “on” your notifications.