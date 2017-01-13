Watch Live: Muscle Shoals police giving update on third arrest in Jason Fox murder

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police in Muscle Shoals say they have arrested a third person in the murder of Jason Fox.

Two people have already been charged — Fox’s wife, Erica Rae Fox, and Ronnie Lee Credille. Investigators say the two were having an affair.

Jason Fox was killed on August 12, 2016. The 40-year-old was found dead inside his home on Grand Avenue.

Police will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the new development.

WHNT News 19 will be there to bring you live updates.