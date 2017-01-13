× Local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. shares MLK Jr.’s message to Blossomwood Elementary students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When you share a fraternity bond with Martin Luther King Jr. like brothers of the Delta Theta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., you feel a special sense of pride in sharing his story. On Friday morning, they chose to spend time with students at Blossomwood Elementary to spread Dr. King’s message.

“We’re here to talk about Martin Luther King and his service, what he’s done for the community and what he’s done for the country,” Jared Tarver said. “Just bring awareness to the schools.”

For the children at Blossomwood, it’s difficult to imagine a day when they couldn’t sit side-by-side in a classroom, but Dr. King’s perseverance keeps inspiring new generations.

“He never stopped fighting and he fought harder and harder as everything got harder and harder,” student Devonta Cunningham said. “And, no matter what had happened to him, he kept on pushing and fighting towards what was right.”

“He stood up for what was right even whenever there was consequences involved,” student Lakelee Leach added.

Now, the fraternity brothers hope to set examples in honor of the one who came before them.

“A lot of times students don’t have that positive reinforcement at home, so when they see it outside the home, it’s something that they’ve never seen before, then they gravitate to it,” Reading Interventionist Darrell Thornton said. “So, I think it’s very important that we’re out here and living what our brother, Dr. King, represented and doing the right thing.”

The brothers of the Delta Theta Lambda chapter are also hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Saturday in downtown Huntsville beginning at noon.

They chapter is also sponsoring the annual Unity Breakfast supporting its scholarship fund on Monday morning.