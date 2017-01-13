× Kelley’s Rainbow receives $3,500 for their agency from the Dekalb Ambulance Service

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – “When Ashley Scott was killed, she actually did not have any idea that there was even a shelter available.”

That need for awareness is a big reason the DeKalb Ambulance Service sold t -shirts in Ashley’s honor, giving all of the proceeds to Kelley’s Rainbow.

“The shirts were $12 a piece and we actually received a check December 28th of last year, so that actually brought some good news for the New Year. It was $3,500,” says Summer Howard, Victims Advocate Coordinator.

The money will supply the needs of the victims using the agency.

“..toilet paper, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, clothes… any kinds of items because the victims when they come into our shelter, they come in with just the clothes on their backs.”

Organizations like these are vital to any city and are available to anyone who needs them.

“I actually do the protection orders for each victim that comes in. A lot of times they don’t know the warning signs, so that’s what I go over it with them each time I come in contact with each victim,” says Howard.

If you’re looking to support Kelley’s Rainbow, t shirts are still available. You can contact them at (256) 979-1202 or visit their Facebook page here.