Jemison High School Senior Accepted to Georgetown University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The simple question, “What am I going to do after high school?”, runs through the minds of many seniors. That exact question is what kick-started Jemison High School Senior Malik Williams to do well in school. “Once that happened I started to excel beyond measures I didn’t even know I could excel in,” Williams explained.

He said since sophomore year he’s buckled down in his studies all while playing football. All of his hard work is paying off because he’ll be going to Georgetown University in the fall. Malik is only one of a few select students from Alabama to be chosen for Georgetown University, with only 11 percent selected nationwide from all of the applicants from this upcoming year.

Williams said through research and talking to friends who visited the college, he knew Georgetown University was the place for him. “I always told myself, you miss 100 percent of the shots that you don`t take, so I wanted to take the shot and see where it took me,” Williams said.

Williams will be the first to admit he didn’t get accepted to Georgetown University on his own. He gives a lot of credit to his family and friends. He also gives a lot of thanks to his teachers like Chris Scribner. “What Malik has accomplished and getting accepted not to just Georgetown, but Tuskegee and Clark Atlanta, is a big deal and a testament to his work ethic,” Scribner explained.

Scribner and several other teachers launched a program known as “Cap and Gowns” several years ago to take students on college camps tours. He said the program has inspired so many students, just like Malik.

Williams is excited to start the new chapter in his life and is grateful at the same time. He will receive $280,000 in grants and scholarships to help pay for college. He wants to be a politician once he gets out of college, because he wants to give back to his community.